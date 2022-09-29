People of Latino backgrounds have been settling in Janesville and in the broader Rock County area for decades.
They began coming here in large numbers in the 1990s, exploding through 2010 and their presence has continued to build since, according to the U.S. Census.
Living today in Rock County, say immigrant advocates, are local residents with roots in every country in Latin America, including a recent influx from Nicaragua. Within that are people who speak Spanish and an array of indigenous languages and who represent countless distinct regional Latin American cultures.
So, they aren’t new here. But something new and exciting did happen this past weekend.
Through the efforts of local businesses and non-profit groups, and local Latinos themselves, the city held a community celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage.
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta was a relatively small affair, dampened by wet weather, but there was music, food and dancing. Most importantly, there was an opportunity for the broader Janesville community to join their Latino neighbors for some fun and a celebration of differences.
Too often, the immigrant segment of a community is viewed by its level of need. And no doubt, like any minority group working to establish itself, local Latino immigrants do tap support available to them.
There is a lot being offered. The YWCA Rock County, for instance, has an immigrant outreach program. In partnership with other community organizations, it provides everything from free legal services, to English as a second language classes, to interpreters and social services assistance.
Rock County also has an immigrant support network that during the pandemic, working with area churches and others, raised thousands of dollars to help newcomers, including those of Latino descent, with everything from paying medical bills to buying food and diapers.
And other branches of local government, including the Janesville Police Department, have initiatives in place to help work through language and cultural barriers, in order to build relationships with the Latino community. For the police department, that has resulted in improved crime reporting.
According to the U.S. Census, there were about 1,500 people of Latino descent living in Janesville in 2000, comprising then about 2.6% of the city’s population. By 2020, Latinos comprised about 7.6 percent of the city’s population, or about 4,700 people, the U.S. Census showed.
Across Rock County, meanwhile, the number of people of Latino descent rose from about 2,000 in 1990 to about 15,700 people in 2020, or about 9.7 % of the county’s population.
In Wisconsin in 2020, about 7.5 percent of the state’s population was of Latino descent.
Janesville was once inhabited by mostly European immigrants. The city’s population has since grown more diverse. But nationwide in recent years, broad swings in immigration policy have challenged the notion that you can readily start a new life in the United States regardless of your ethnicity. Many Latinos have been forced as a result to try to blend into the background, out of the public eye, while they explore the legal immigration options available to them.
Sunday's festival was a reminder that, locally, Latino families are eager to give back and eager to positively connect with their neighbors.
We hope Hispanic Heritage Fiesta returns next year and is embraced then. It was a great reminder, this year, that people from many backgrounds live here, all with the potential to be friends.