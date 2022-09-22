Wisconsin is preparing for an upsurge in the usage of vehicles, whose owners will need to periodically stop and charge along state roadways.
Long-term planning is vital, but let’s be careful to not put the cart before the horse.
Let’s focus, for the moment, on the immediate needs of those who own about 9,000 registered electric vehicles in the state, and those passing through now for travel and business.
Soon, we can dig into more expansive discussions about equity and ensuring that charging infrastructure is available in every corner of the state.
No doubt, an electric vehicle wave is ahead. About 217,000 electric vehicles are expected to be registered in Wisconsin by 2027, and 1.8 million by 2050.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation plan released in July talked in broad terms about the need to have more charging stations statewide, as auto manufacturers ramp up production and aim to make electric vehicles more affordable, increasing demand for them.
And federal dollars are coming. Last week, WisDot announced it had secured $78.6 million in federal electric vehicle infrastructure funding, that it has five years to spend.
The vision, as laid out in WisDOT’s plan, is to apply the $78.6 million toward installing 60 new electric vehicle charging stations along major state roadways, particularly in high-trafficked areas that draw tourism and business travel. WisDOT’s vision is to space them 50 miles apart, all within 1 mile of an interstate or U.S. highway.
Sixty more charging stations would be a sizable leap statewide; Wisconsin now has about 400.
Janesville has a definite stake in all this, and not because of an outsized number of electric vehicle owners that now keep their cars in Rock County. Rather, it’s the pass-through traffic that matters.
In 2021, according to WisDOT, there were just 187 electric vehicles registered in Rock County, compared to about 2,200 in neighboring Dane County.
But I-90 at Janesville is one of the busiest traveled corridors in the state, according to WisDOT, with between 50,000 and 100,000 cars passing by daily. Of importance is capturing the economic impact of an increasing number of motorists who will need to stop and charge their cars, and while they’re plugged in, take a few hours to eat at local restaurants or to shop.
It's not surprising that Rock County had a presence at stakeholder meetings organized this summer by WisDOT, to talk about the federal electric vehicle infrastructure funding and the siting of the new charging stations.
With the local impact a priority, the focus for the moment should be ensuring a smooth rollout of these 60 new charging stations along major travel corridors in the state, including along I-90 at Janesville.
That’s plenty to do for the time being, with a lot of questions that need clarity.
Does WisDot, for instance, plan to partner with existing commercial property owners near interstates and U.S. highways, to site some or all of the 60 news charging stations at convenience stores, restaurants, groceries, or other locations? Or will some or all go on new, perhaps state-owned, sites?
We’d like to hear more about how the new charging stations would be ADA compliant and how fast their charging capability might be. And how would these new stations accommodate vehicles hauling trailers?
The long-term conversations will happen. They must. They will include whether municipalities should be allowed to own and operate charging stations. We hope the coming discussion will include how state rules that give utility companies a monopoly on the generation and sale of power, kneecap those who want to privately own and operate standalone solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles. That topic went off the rails last winter in the state Legislature, perhaps a sign that we were ahead of ourselves.
We need to also, soon, talk more about the future of electric vehicles for public transit. Wisconsin needs to further study, in tandem with other Midwest states, the potential for regional cooperation. And Wisconsin’s manufacturing sector needs to further weigh how it might get in on the ground floor of producing electrical vehicles and vehicle charging components.
The next steps and planning for them will, we expect, organically proceed.
For the moment, let’s work on adding those 60 new charging stations, and ensuring they're put in well.