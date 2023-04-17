Today, we welcome three new community members to The Gazette Editorial Board and thank three community members who recently wrapped up six months as volunteer advisory members to the board.
The board includes five Gazette staff members and three volunteer community members. Community members serve for six months and then rotate off.
The newspaper’s leadership believes that local editorials are an important voice for local government accountability, economic progress and a unified community vision. And we believe that involving community members in a volunteer advisory capacity lends valuable insight to our process.
The editorial board meets monthly and board members collaboratively approve editorials before publication. Editorial Board decisions are made independently from news coverage decisions.
Because we choose community members based on their extensive and often long-time local involvement, we recognize that there may be times when we can’t avoid editorializing on issues that present a conflict for them. Community members recuse themselves from discussion and approval of editorials when such topics arise.
Community members who served from October 2022 to April 1, 2023 and have now completed their terms include Renee Bue, Tom Wolfe and Larry Squire.
New community members, who began their 6-month term on April 1, include Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Director, who has years of experience engaging to advance racial and social justice issues and working with underserved communities.
Leavy has been employed in the corporate sector as well as secondary and post-secondary education and now resides in the non-profit arena. She has a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University, an MBA from The Ohio State University and three teaching licenses (business education, broad field science and chemistry).
Leavy is married and has two children. She currently serves as a member of the School District of Beloit Board of Education. She brings with her a wealth of experience and is excited to serve on The Gazette Editorial Board.
Thomas Lepinski, a resident of Janesville since 2003, is enjoying retirement following a 14-year career in public accounting and serving manufacturers and financials in various financial, managerial and accounting roles. A graduate of Stevens Point Pacelli High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, those educational experiences provided skills needed to evaluate all viewpoints of an issue.
As a community member of the Janesville Gazette Editorial Board, he hopes to represent the diverse voices and opinions of members of the Janesville and Rock County communities and believes that the best solutions to issues impacting our lives and communities come when we hear all views, even those we may not agree with.
In his leisure time, Lepinski enjoys set construction for community theatre productions, singing in his church choir and volunteering at Janesville’s local Performing Arts Center.
Steve Knox, a lifelong reader of The Gazette, is proud to say his first paying job was that of a 12-year-old paperboy for The Gazette. He’s been a volunteer blogger and columnist for the Gazette since 2009.
He believes a strong community must include a strong local media presence. The Gazette has been a staple for over a century and Steve wants the next generation to understand the importance of what local journalism brings to communities like Janesville.
Steve and his family reside in Janesville and he commutes to Madison, where he works for a family-owned business. Outside of supporting The Gazette, he enjoys golf and tinkering with fountain pens. He’s looking forward to working together with the APG team and other board members to give an editorial perspective that is community based.
Gazette staff members who serve on the newspaper’s editorial board include:
• Mark Lewis, regional president for APG Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The Gazette.
• Karyn Saemann, editor of The Gazette and regional editor for APG Southern Wisconsin.
• Tim Seeman, regional sports editor for APG Southern Wisconsin
• Steve Lauber, advertising director for The Gazette
• Ryan Pruse, operations director at The Gazette’s
• Printing & Distribution Center in Janesville
Questions about the editorial board or The Gazette’s Opinion Page can be directed to Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.