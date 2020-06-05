George Floyd never thought he would be the center of worldwide demonstrations for justice.
Here we are in Janesville, trying to make sense of all that has happened recently. Living in this country you must be aware of the injustices that have occurred to African Americans over 400 years. It is hard to wrap one’s head around the disparities in the United States when it comes to people of color.
Ours is a nation that was founded on the principles of equality, fairness and justice before the law. When we study our history, we know those principles were written by white people for white people. How do we know that? Because our Constitution deprived people of color, specifically black people, full humanity by giving them a 3/5 status to appease southern slave owners for representation and taxation in the U.S. Congress. How sad is that? Native Americans were not granted citizenship until the 20th century. Asian Americans experienced exclusionary policies at the turn of the last century.
As a nation, we have been xenophobic from the get-go by limiting rights and privileges of those who do not look like, talk like, act like, believe like us. Those limits have not been restricted to people of color. European descendants have also been marginalized. The major difference is that Europeans managed to mingle, assimilate and eventually fit in. That’s something black, brown and yellow people cannot do as well.
How do we fix this mess? It certainly did not start in 2020. I wish I had the magic bullet. I do know that protesting and expressing ourselves freely are our rights. When that turns to violence, we are violating the rights, property and safety of others. Injustice leads to injustice; violence leads to more violence. Fighting fire with fire leads to more tragedy.
Dr. King once said, “We must sit down at the table of brotherhood.” In his famous letter from the Birmingham jail he said, “We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of bad people but for the appalling silence of good people.”
In recent days, good people are not being silent. They are protesting, they are standing in the way of rioters, but unfortunately some are being lured into rioting. That will not fix this problem.
We need to sit down at that table of brotherhood and have courageous conversations. We need to speak our truth, accept discomfort, be open minded, be willing to be comfortable being uncomfortable. We need to elect people who want real change. We need to vote. We need to march. We need to work together to bring about change.
Change agents are in our midst. We are fortunate to live in a community that has people willing to make changes. We need to remove through legitimate means those standing in the way of positive change. Laws must be implemented that are fair and just. Trust needs to be established and in many cases increased. In too many areas in America, our justice system is broken and unjust.
Gandhi said, “We must be the change we want to see in the world.” Words are motivators.
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County promotes action. Our focus is on bringing people together, teaching, influencing legislators and encouraging all to vote. We work to create the change that we want to see in our nation.
Please join the Diversity Action Team in this endeavor.