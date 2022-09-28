NASA this week successfully did what it normally tries to avoid, and destroyed one of its own spacecraft — by ramming it into an asteroid. It was the first step in an experiment that could one day spare humanity from the fate of the dinosaurs by knocking a celestial threat off course.

In an age when science is too often under attack from climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers and others, it’s a timely reminder that scientists are, in fact, on the good side.

