Last week, we asked readers which site they prefer for building a new indoor sports complex in Janesville. A Janesville committee has selected four possible sites. A majority of respondents—277—favor the Janesville Mall site. Other sites include Marling Lumber along Rock River downtown, 100 votes; near intersection of Wright Road and Milwaukee Street, 78; east end of Palmer Park, 57.

Here’s what readers had to say about the site selection:

Activate the downtown. Janesville is too focused on the north and east sides of the city.

—Josh Lawrence

Being a parent of kids who play on tournament teams, it needs to be close to hotels and food. When teams come to Janesville, the easier the access to these things, the more that come.

—Crystal Westby Wilkins

I suggest you reopen the options available and consider the GM location. Great available space, good infrastructure and easy access to the Interstate, and it would drive traffic and, therefore, business to the south side.

—Katrina McDaniel Mikkelson

Definitely NOT near Wright Road and Milwaukee Street. That intersection is much too busy and hazardous as it is now with single-lane Milwaukee Street connecting with Wright Road.

—Penny Barwick

As a frequent attendee of Janesville Jets hockey games, my opinion is the Janesville Mall would be an excellent location choice. It already provides established adequate parking and excellent traffic flow. It would also offer additional sales opportunities for the many existing food merchants who occupy Milton Avenue as well as those that exist in the mall.

—Steve Geisler

I think downtown would be a great location. It would bring sports accessibility to the south and west sides of town. It would also bring people to the downtown where they would go shopping and to restaurants.

—Pamela Livingston Frost