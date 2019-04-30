This week’s poll question

Our new poll focuses on a Rock County plan to create a family drug treatment court for addicted parents who have lost their children to Child Protective Services. Do you think this is a good idea? To participate in our online poll, go to GazetteXtra.com.

For last week’s question, we asked readers whether they follow the city of Janesville’s advice on cleaning their recyclables before placing them in the recycling bin.

Most respondents indicated they either don’t clean their recyclables or don’t recycle at all. Many of them (103) toss recyclables into the garbage, while 139 respondents recycle but don’t clean their containers.

Only 199 respondents said they follow the city’s guidelines and wash their containers before recycling them.

Here’s what people said online about recycling:

  • Weren’t we always supposed to clean the recyclables before tossing them in the bins? This isn’t a new thing for me, I guess.

—Angie Mullen

  • Recycling is a joke.

—Adam Peters

  • I usually rinse plastic, but I’m bad about cans. I’ll still be putting it all in a garbage bag, though, to put it in the bin.

—Sherry Hughes-Bracher

  • Seriously, people. Cleaning the cans isn’t a big deal. We’ve lived here over 10 years. Our previous community had already been doing this for years. Be responsible.

—Debby Ryman

