This week’s poll question

We want to know what readers think about changes to Janesville’s recycling policy. The city no longer accepts plastic bags or Styrofoam, and it is also asking residents to clean recyclable materials before tossing them in recycling bins. How will you respond? To participate in this week’s online poll, go to GazetteXtra.com. The poll is not scientific.

Last week, we asked readers about the city’s new ordinance allowing residents to keep beehives in their backyards. Most respondents favored it, with 74 declaring “I plan to start my own hive” and another 225 selecting, “It’s not for me, but I don’t mind if my neighbors do it.” The poll received 123 votes for “This troubles me. Urban areas aren’t for beekeeping.”

Here’s what poll takers had to say about the topic:

I think it is excellent! Bees are important, and they won’t hurt others unless they are provoked.

—Kenneth Forbeck

Raid makes a can that shoots 25 feet.

—Brian Eells

There are many Americans who are allergic to bee stings, and now Janesville wants to make this ordinance. OK, you have a beehive in your backyard, and you have a gathering and someone you invited gets stung and goes into shock and needs to be rushed to the hospital. Who is at fault?

—Mak Eells

Love it, but bees should be farther out in the country where there are more flowers for them to eat off of.

—Mandy Huse

We had beehives near the house, and you never knew they were there. They travel up to five miles for nectar, so there are plenty of places for them to go.

—Karen Linn

I’m quite sure there are more important issues that the city should focus on.

—Shelly Holmes

It troubles me because there are too many kids who don’t know how to behave around cats or dogs. What makes you think they’ll know how to act around bees?

—Julie Conklin