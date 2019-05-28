This week’s poll question

Have you heard about “The Bubbler”? That’s the new name for the interactive water feature at the ARISE Town Square in downtown Janesville. We’d like to know what you think about this structure, and you can tell us by answering this week’s online poll question at GazetteXtra.com. The poll is not scientific.

Our poll question last week acted like a quiz, and a surprising number of respondents failed it. “What is the purpose of Memorial Day?” we asked. Out of a total 552 responses, 127 answered it is to “celebrate all veterans and their contributions to the nation.” That’s wrong.

The correct answer, selected by 398 respondents, is to “remember those who died in active military service.” Only 27 respondents selected other answers, including to “mark the beginning of the 13 colonies’ resistance to British rule,” “to honor working people, “to officially kick off summer festivities” and “to receive steep discounts on mattresses and furniture.”