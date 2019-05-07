This week’s poll question

What should the state do about its roads? This week, we ask readers how the Legislature should respond to Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to raise the gas tax and heavy truck fees to pay for road repairs. To participate in our online poll, go to GazetteXtra.com. The poll is not scientific.

Last week, we asked readers what they thought of Rock County’s plan to create a family drug treatment court for addicted parents who have lost their children to Child Protective Services. Ninety-eight respondents considered it a “good idea” and believe the county should focus more on treating addiction and helping mend families, while 58 said it’s a “bad idea” and believe drug offenders should be punished as the law allows. The majority, 208 respondents, indicated the court should offer a combination of treatment and punishment.

