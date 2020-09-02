This week’s poll question
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It’s not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has no plans to share such information, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
We wonder what you think. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools? Let us know in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Our previous poll asked about the special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Tony Evers to take up police reform proposals in the wake of the Aug. 23 police shooting in Kenosha.
Responses were close to evenly split with 208, or 51%, saying the Legislature should convene in a special session and 197, or 49%, saying it should not.
The Legislature on Monday convened the special session and adjourned within 30 seconds without taking any action.