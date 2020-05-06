This week’s poll question
Social distancing is the topic of this week’s poll. We’re curious what you’re seeing in your neighborhood. Are people adhering to social distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet apart, or are you seeing people gather and ignore the guidelines? Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Results from last week’s poll confirm the pandemic’s devastating effect on the job market. The state is projecting a 27% jobless rate, and that’s similar to the poll results, which aren’t scientific. While 386 respondents reported their employment status hasn’t been affected, 47 reported being laid off and 63 furloughed. In addition, 88 respondents have had their hours reduced or pay cut.