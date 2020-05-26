This week’s poll question
The repeal of Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order prompted many businesses to reopen under new local guidelines last week. Have you been shopping and eating out more as a result? We’re curious whether people are shopping more often or whether they’re still staying home as much as possible. Let us know in this week’s poll at Gazettextra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked whether Rock County or Walworth County correctly handled the state Supreme Court decision to overturn the statewide safer-at-home order. At the time, Rock County decided to issue its own safer-at-home order, while Walworth County decided to issue only guidelines. (Rock County later repealed its order, too). By nearly a 2-to-1 margin, poll respondents indicated Rock County (480 votes) made the right call (Walworth County received 252 votes).