This week’s poll question
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the governor’s safer-at-home order last week, local governments took different approaches to managing the COVID-19 threat. Rock County issued its own safer-at-home order, while Walworth County opted not to issue an order and instead provided guidelines only. This week, we’re asking readers which county got it right: Rock or Walworth?
Last week, readers considered how schools should navigate graduation, with a majority of respondents favoring a virtual ceremony. Sixty-three said hold only a virtual ceremony, while 124 wanted districts to hold both a virtual ceremony and in-person event at a later date. Some respondents (104) said to skip the ceremonies altogether and “just mail out the diplomas.”