This week’s poll question
It’s graduation season, which usually brings ceremonies to honor high school seniors earning their diplomas. But how should schools honor graduates amid a COVID-19 pandemic? Schools officials are considering their options, and we’re curious what our readers think. Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll was pertinent given that Rock County has one of the highest daily growth rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. We asked readers how well people were abiding by social distancing guidelines in their communities. Unfortunately, a majority of respondents (332) indicated that “many people are disregarding the guidelines.” Only 44 said “almost all are maintaining 6 feet of distance,” while 121 said “a handful of people are ignoring the guidelines.” A small minority (29) indicated they didn’t know.