The city of Janeville is advocating for a plan to build an indoor sports complex at the Janesville Mall’s former Sears site. A friends group soliciting donations from the private sector to help pay for the complex hasn’t had much success yet. This week’s poll asks what the city should do if the group falls short of its fundraising goals: Scale back the proposal and build a smaller complex, stick to the plan and use more tax dollars to build it or abandon the complex altogether and upgrade the current arena.
Last week we asked about people’s anxiety levels regarding the coronavirus. We asked a similar question last month, and the results aren’t surprising. More people have shifted toward feeling a “little nervous” (192 this week versus 150 last month) and away from feeling the flu is a bigger concern (175 this week versus 225 last month). More people this week also indicated they’re “worried” and are “taking steps to prepare for an outbreak” (58 this week versus 30 last month). Interestingly, fewer respondents indicated they’re “extremely anxious” (36 this week versus 53 last month).