In last week’s poll, we asked where in Janesville people experiencing homelessness should be allowed to park overnight. The most popular option among readers (174) was keeping it at the Jackson Street parking lot downtown. The other options in descending order of popularity are: prohibit overnight parking throughout the city, 85 votes; move it to Dawson Ball Fields, 69; allow overnight parking anywhere, 67; move it back to Traxler Park, 42; and move it to Lions Beach, 14.
The city council has until Sept. 30 to decide whether to pick a new location or keep it at the Jackson Street parking lot.