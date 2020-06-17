This week’s poll question
The city of Janesville is considering changing where people experiencing homelessness are allowed to park overnight. We’re wondering where Gazette readers believe overnight parking should be allowed.
Let us know in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked what school should look like this fall when classes resume in the Janesville School District. Most people (573) believe classes should resume in school buildings. Continuing virtual learning from home had 148 votes, and a combination of classroom and virtual learning gathered 370 votes.