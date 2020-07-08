This week’s poll question
Most communities canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people still managed to mark the holiday with their own firecrackers, bottle rockets, sparklers and fountains. We’re wondering how many fireworks you heard in your neighborhood around July 4.
Let us know in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked if residents are heeding the advice of health officials to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Among those responding, 369, or 52%, said they always wear masks whenever they leave home, considering them an important measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Another 232, or 32%, said they sometimes wear masks when venturing out, depending on where they are going and who they are with.
The remaining 112, or 16%, said they never wear masks and that the risk from the coronavirus is overblown.