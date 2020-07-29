This week’s poll question
Wisconsin is among 20 states that have not issued mandatory mask orders as a method to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Thirty states, including Illinois and Minnesota, have such orders in place. We want to know if you think Wisconsin is doing the right thing.
In our most recent poll, we asked about the fall sports season for Janesville schools.
In our most recent poll, we asked about the fall sports season for Janesville schools.
Among the 686 people responding, 345, or 50%, said fall sports would be too likely to result in players or fans spreading the coronavirus and should be canceled. Another 242, or 35%, said the school board has decided to resume classes, so fall sports should be offered, too. The remaining 99, or 14%, said the district should offer only those sports judged less likely to spread the virus.