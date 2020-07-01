This week’s poll question
Local public health officials continue to urge residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We’re wondering if people are heeding their advice.
Let us know in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment.
Among those responding 121, or 47%, said their jobs had not been affected by the pandemic.
Nearly as many, 90, said their work continues to be affected—46 said their hours have been reduced and not restored and 44 said they continue to be laid off because of the pandemic.
Among the remainder, 28 said they’d been laid off but have returned to work, and 17 said they’d had their hours reduced but have since been restored.