This week’s poll question
The extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits expired last week, and members of Congress and the White House continue to debate if it should be renewed in some form.
We want to know what you think. Let us know in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll on whether Wisconsin should impose a statewide mask mandate set a record for us, collecting 5,486 responses.
Among those responding, 4,211, or 77%, said wearing a mask is a decision that should be left to individuals and businesses. A government order would infringe on individual rights.
The remaining 1,275, or 23%, said Wisconsin needs to follow the science, which shows masks are essential to bringing the pandemic under control.