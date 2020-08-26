This week’s poll question
In the wake of the Aug. 23 police shooting in Kenosha, Gov. Tony Evers is requesting a special session of the Legislature to take up police reform measures that would establish statewide use-of-force standards among other things.
Our previous poll asked what the federal government should do in the wake of $600 federal unemployment benefits expiring.
Responses were evenly divided. Among those responding, 282, or 35%, said the federal government should renew the $600 benefit. An additional 259, or 32%, said the federal benefits should be renewed at a lower level. The remaining 258, or 32%, said there’s no need for the federal government to supplement unemployment.