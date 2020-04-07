This week’s poll question
Wisconsin had one of its most confusing elections in state history Tuesday, as officials argued over whether to proceed with it until the day before the vote. What do you think of the decision to hold an election amid a pandemic? That’s our poll for this week. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s question was a nostalgic look back on life before the coronavirus outbreak. We asked readers what they missed most, and the top vote-getter was “sitting down in a restaurant” (134), followed by “meeting up with friends” (101) and “watching and playing sports” (77). Smaller numbers voted for “working in an office without family around” (21) and “going to a movie or a play” (9).
People added a few other categories with their online comments:
- Not seeing my grandbabies.
—Lisa Cooley
- None of the above! Just relax. It’ll be okay!
—Duke Ellingson
- Sports and Mexican restaurants!
—Kathleen Clatworthy
- I miss the freedom of life that this country has always been known for thanks to the dedication of our soldiers.
—Trisha Argyle
- Sports, and it’s not even close. I’d be living my best life possible right now if I was ordered to stay home and could just watch sports all day.
—Andy Kersten