Schools are closed, but many continue to offer learning through online classes. This week, we ask how the closures are likely to affect students’ academic performance next school year: Will the closures derail many students’ academic performance, or will the online courses keep most students on track? Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week, our poll tackled the question of when to reopen Wisconsin’s economy. A plurality of respondents (318) believed more information is needed to make a determination. More people felt the economy should begin to reopen by the end of May (231) than by the end of April (187). A smaller group said the reopening was “at least three months away” (93), while 114 said the economy “never should have closed in the first place.”
Here’s what people had to say online:
- When scientists and the health professionals thinks it’s safe. No other reason is acceptable!
—Renee Burke
- The state should open when cases are falling, tests are readily available to anyone who wants one and when the experts agree!
—Ryan Oezer
- Waiting for widespread testing is a ruse. “Experts” say that would be in the fall. Does anyone think that the public will stay huddled in their homes through the long hot summer?
—Patrick Weissinger