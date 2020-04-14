This week’s poll question
With some models showing coronavirus cases approaching their peak, many people are talking about when Wisconsin should begin to reopen the economy and scale back safer-at-home orders. Our question this week addresses the timing of reopening the economy. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll focused on the decision to proceed with the April 7 election, despite Gov. Tony Evers’ last-minute effort to postpone it because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vast majority (727) declared the decision “really dumb. Don’t be surprised if COVID-19 spreads because of it.” A much smaller group (252) said holding the election was “the right call. Gov. Evers was wrong to try to reschedule it,” while 21 respondents indicated they weren’t sure what to think.
Here’s a sample of online comments on the topic:
- Stupid. Would not have hurt anyone had it been delayed till early to midsummer.
—Landon Hinz
- I think part of the issue was how late he tried to change it. He said himself that he couldn’t change it. Then he tried to at the last minute. You can’t fault the court for making a sound legal decision.
—Andy Meier
- Right call. Ridiculous trying to illegally reschedule election ON THE DAY BEFORE. Those afraid of going out to vote had plenty of time to get and return an absentee ballot. This virus didn’t just appear this week.
—Jim Mawhinney
- Gov. Evers made the right call, but a specific group of politicians care more about controlling the elections than human life.
—Carol McGuire