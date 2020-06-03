This week’s poll question
Memorial Day has passed and summer is underway, but this is not a typical summer. We’re wondering about readers’ travel plans. Will you be sticking with plans to travel overseas, or are you staying home this summer? Let us know in this week’s poll at Gazettextra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked if in the wake of Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order being repealed and many businesses reopening if people are shopping and dining out more. The vast majority (521) of those responding said they are rarely visiting businesses and are venturing out only for essential trips, such as to the grocery store. Some (192) said they are shopping occasionally. The fewest (95) said they are shopping at pre-pandemic levels.