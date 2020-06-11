This week’s poll question
The Janesville School District is considering how school should resume in the fall. We’re wondering what readers think. Should students return to school buildings? Should they continue with virtual learning from home? Should it be a combination?
Let us know in this week’s poll at Gazettextra.com. The results are not scientific.
In last week’s poll, we asked about readers’ summer travel plans and were told most people will be sticking close to home. Among the responses, 253 said they are not leaving home, 91 are taking only day trips, 73 will be staying in Wisconsin, 46 will be traveling in the lower 48, and 15 are leaving the country.