From online story comments

On Sunday story about cruising on Milton Avenue: Something needs to be done, especially when these kids are in the backs of trucks and the driver is racing another vehicle.

—Darlene DeMoss Aaron

Let the kids have fun. We all did it as kids growing up. That’s what’s wrong today: People are taking away things to do from the younger generation, and that’s why they resort to drugs and crime. There’s nothing wrong with them in the back of a truck.

—Tony Geffers

Tony Geffers, yeah, until they get in an accident and fly out!

—Terri Howard-Sandoval

OMG, I can’t believe this still goes on! I remember doing this all the time! My best friend at the time would burn rubber in the Target parking lot. My CB handle was raebabie.

—Rachel Willey

My parents did it. I did it. Now my kids do it. It’s going to always be there.

—Casandra Hanson

Yes, being a passenger in the truck’s bed is very risky, but cruising on roadways has always been and always will be a rite of passage. I lived in Milwaukee, and Highway 100 is and has been one of the roads teens cruised on. It was something fun to do.

—Simone Birkholz

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill coming to Janesville: Yes! Ate at my first one a few weeks ago. I was amazed.

—Carla Braenne

Never ate at a Golden Corral but will give them a try. I like buffets. Don’t have to deal with bad waitresses/waiters. Get your own food and beverages and no tipping. Food not very healthy, but once in a while is fine.

—Adrienne Mundro

Another buffet? Really?

—Dan Thompson

It’s great to see the building being used for something, but a Golden Corral? Talk about the epitome of diabetes and clogged arteries. I don’t think we really need more buffets, let alone more chains, honestly.

—Erin Fish

What I’ve always wanted to try—a Golden Corral. LOL.

—Julia Medema

On Janesville Perkins closing: Noooooooooooo!

—Brandi Miatke

There is a Golden Corral coming instead, so it’s all good!

—Oliver Murwin

Only ate one time at the place. Wasn’t impressed with the food. Coffee was horrible and high priced.

—Dennis Henning

This made me think of you, Christine Mychele Harris. Good, over-caffeinated memories.

—Dawn White

Dawn White, always with our creamer, too, usually amaretto. LOL.

—Christine Mychele Harris

On fourth OWI suspected in fatal car crash in Magnolia Township: And I’m sure he will get a slap on the wrist while the family of the deceased gets a life sentence. Shameful, Wisconsin. Just shameful!

—Louise Weezy McClain

On start of overnight parking at Traxler Park: This is sad. No one should be homeless. The rent prices are out of control. I’ve seen one bedrooms with off-street parking go for $675 to $750 a month. That’s absolutely ridiculous.

—Melinda Stewart-Wright

They don’t need parking lots. They need housing!

—Catherine Green

Tough issue. I saw this in (Monday’s) paper (Page 1A) and was struck by Angela Major’s elegant and poignant photograph.

—Mitchell A. Kopnick

Folks, maybe there are those of us here in town that have some room in our hearts and homes to help some of these folks. I can’t imagine living in my car with a young child. Before it gets cold, I may look into this. Hope there are others that feel the same.

—Stan Goldstein

I agree not everyone can afford $600 a month plus utilities and be able to feed and clothe their families, too. I believe if we all work together, we can make this city a lot better for all.

—Elizabeth Crowe