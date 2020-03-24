This week’s poll question
We’ve entered Week 2 of living with school closures and social distancing measures. It’s been an adjustment—to put it mildly. How are you coping with the circumstances? That’s our question for this week’s poll.
Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week, we asked what people planned to do with all their time at home. The No. 1 answer (133) was “take on some new house projects.” Other activities receiving votes included “binge-watch those Netflix series I haven’t seen” (57), “hide in my bed until it’s all over” (37), “learn how to cook new recipes” (23), “sing from my window like they’re doing in Italy” (10) and “write that novel I know is in me” (4).
We had a couple comments posted to The Gazette’s Facebook page:
- The top three (Binge-watching, new recipes, new house projects). Maybe the fourth (singing from my window) if I’ve had enough wine.
—Angela Donny
- Work! Life goes on!
—Lonnie Burkett