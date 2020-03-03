This week’s poll question
We asked readers last month whether they’re concerned about the novel coronavirus outbreak when the cases were still mainly concentrated in China. Now that the virus has reached the U.S. and appears to spreading within communities, we decided to revisit the question this week. How concerned are you?
Last week’s question related to Lent and focused on what people would find the most difficult to give up for 40 days. According to the results, people would have a harder time giving up television (85) than they would alcohol (29), caffeine (67) or nicotine (34). Other items that people would struggle to give up included social media (47), sweets (71) and music (21).
Here are some online comments in response to the question:
- All of the above.
—Tim Allen
- Caffeine. I drink way too many energy drinks.
—Jamie Christensen
- I’m going to give up picking my belly button for Lent.
—Tom Peterson
- l’m not Catholic. I’m not giving up anything, but TV would be hard.
—Tipton Tipton