This week’s poll question
As government agencies close schools and implement more social distancing measures, people will be spending more time at home. Now the question becomes: What will you do with no place to go? This week’s poll offers some ideas. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Advocates of building a new indoor sports complex in Janesville might be disappointed with the results from last week’s poll. We asked what the city should do next if efforts to raise private funds to build an indoor sports complex at the Janesville Mall fall short. A plurality of respondents (215) indicated a new sports complex isn’t needed and wanted officials to upgrade the Janesville Ice Arena. A smaller number (167) wanted to scale back plans “in favor of a smaller, more affordable complex,” while 142 respondents favored the current plan and want to “finance it with more tax dollars” if necessary.
Opinions were split in online comments on the topic:
- Scale back or wait until you can afford it like normal people have to do.
—Jeanie Drays
- The Janesville Jets players and fans are way past due for a new arena. Let’s make something out of the empty space in the mall that will bring in people! Let’s work together and get this done!
—Holly Houser
- I would recommend doing nothing. Don’t the city leaders read The Gazette? Coronavirus... Coronavirus...
—Larry Schwartzlow Jr.
- Having a multiple-use sports complex is much needed. It would not only benefit our youth but help drive additional revenues to local area business such as gas stations, restaurants and hotels.
—Rave Patel
- The city should fix the roads before considering anything else. We have had the wheel tax for a while now, and I haven’t noticed much improvement.
—Brian Gray
- Kids don’t have anything here! We are always forced to go to Madison and Rockford for kids activities! Fund it!
—Chloe Oestreich
- This project is for the benefit of a very small portion of our city’s residents. In fact, many who would benefit aren’t city residents at all and would pay nothing other than the price of admission. Let those who want it finance it.
—William Schuldt