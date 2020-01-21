This week’s poll question
Some Packer fans sulked, but many weren’t surprised with the outcome of the NFC Championship. It exposed many of the same problems the Packers experienced during their regular season game against the San Fransisco 49ers. We ask readers this week what the Packers need to change to get to the Super Bowl next year. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week, we inquired about readers’ plans to obtain a Real ID, which people will need to travel airlines or enter federal buildings starting Oct. 1. Many respondents (184) indicated they’ve already updated their ID or passport. Fifty-one plan to get it “in the next month or two,” while 32 plan to “wait until the last minute.” A minority (45) don’t plan to get a Real ID because they “don’t fly or enter federal buildings.”
Here are comments about the issue:
- Not getting mine until my license expires in next year.
—Kimberly Ann
- I did mine this last summer upon normal renewal. Hubby did too on his renewal date. For in-country flights, I would rather just use my driver’s license instead of passport.
—Barb Fischer