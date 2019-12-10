This week’s poll question

The Janesville School Board is studying whether to hold a referendum to pay for maintenance projects at district buildings. A consultant identified $77.8 million in problems requiring immediate attention and put a total price tag on the district’s maintenance needs at $120.4 million. For this week’s poll, we want to know what size referendum voters would be willing to support.

Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s question focused on the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. We were curious about people’s reaction to encountering the kettles, and we learned the kettles evoke a wide range of feelings. Many people (99) indicated they felt “terrific” and donate as much as they can.

But other respondents revealed they felt guilty (80) about not donating or indecisive (24) about whether to donate. Another group (48) felt irritated: “I’m a Grinch. Simple as that.”