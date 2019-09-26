From online story comments

On recommendation to locate new indoor sports facility at the Janesville Mall: This would be such a wonderful addition to the mall! I truly hope this passes!

—Lisa Fornstedt

I agree! This and the children’s museum would really bring the mall back to life!

—Christiane West

On motorcyclist killed in Highway 11 hit-and-run incident: It is so important to be a defensive driver on a bike more so than in a car. I’ve been a rider for years, and people just don’t care about bikes. I’ve seen way too many close calls. I hope they catch the person who ran him over and throw the book at him. There’s no way you ran him over and didn’t realize it. My deepest condolences to his family.

—Ashley Jacobson

On Janesville man accused of fourth OWI six days after conviction for third offense: He is going to have to kill someone, and we will all be like: Oh my God, how did this happen? The guy shouldn’t be allowed to operate a bicycle.

—Kevin Rasmussen

Blame Wisconsin, not his stupidity.

—Julie Dybevik

Just maybe someday the courts will do something instead of nothing to these repeat offenders.

—Cilla Kaye

On Janesville City Council approving alcohol sales at movie theaters: There are bars and restaurants that serve liquor at anytime of the day, so I don’t see the problem! Most people will likely get one drink and go in the movie and not want to leave to get another!

—Heather Linville

Great! Here come the holier-than-thou posts about how this will create hoards of alcoholics watching Disney movies.

—Thomas Kavanaugh

This is stupid, I think. There’s plenty of bars and restaurants that you can drink at. The theaters are a place a lot of kids go, and they’re a place where us as parents can just drop our kids off and pick them up when the movie is over. But that is going to be taken away because there will be drunks there.

—Andrea Kvistad

How sad that people can’t even spend a couple of hours watching a movie without alcohol. Look for disruptions, people getting sick and other problems.

—Pat Michael

You can tell who hasn’t left Janesville in a while. Every respectable movie theater has a bar now.

—Eli Myers

On Janesville climate change protests last week: Why not go and invent something that would fix it instead of demanding the government do something? The greatest advancements have been done by the free market. Don’t demand action. Act.

—Steven Brantmeier

Yes! Rock County needs to get right on persuading the Chinese and Indonesians to stop polluting the oceans. Please, Rock County youth, stop those volcanoes from spilling their deadly carbon into the air. As it was so clearly demonstrated in 1976, we only have 10 years left!

—Bob Vigneault

It’s interesting how “the adults” here are our children: They get it. They and their children will live with the changes our planet is now facing. Most of the comments here show ignorance on what is happening to our planet. Wake up! We have to demand other energy sources. Our planet is warming, oceans are warming, reefs are dying and many species are going extinct. I stand with these young adults to make their voices heard loud and clear!

—Karen Linn