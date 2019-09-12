From online story comments

On contractor’s concerns about contamination at the former Monterey Dam site: Would better planning and looking at the big picture have helped?

—Christine Rice

I remember when the city refused to consider restoring the dam. They said this way was less expensive. Just wait until the Department of Natural Resources decides that we, the city’s residents, at our considerable expense have to dig up and haul off all that polluted muck that had lain safely undisturbed until the dam was destroyed. Oh boy, are we gonna save some money!

—William Schuldt

What a joke, one of many jokes lately.

—Dave Manthei

On rescheduling of Parker High School football game because of official shortage: No wonder. Maybe some of these parents who know so much about the game should step up and be refs.

—Heather Gartzke

I put in my 15 years of being abused by parents and coaches. Will never go back to being an official.

—Matt Paige

On Janesville tap water being named best in the state: Good water, but now the city’s gonna raise the water bill 53%.

—Shelley Nelson

They obviously did not do a sniff test.

—Kurt J. Wheeler

I’m on the west side of Janesville, and I like the taste of it.

—Dawn Belmontes

After living in the country and having well water, city water is awful! We get our drinking water from an artesian well.

—Susan K. ‘Shafer’ Haase

Remember laughing at the people at the store buying bottled water when we were kids? I do. We used sports bottles and tap water for everything. I still have a pitcher with cold tap water in my fridge.

—Kevin Rasmussen

Love the water in Janesville. Since I moved to the Milwaukee area 30 some years ago, we drink bottled water. Cannot stand any of the water around here, and I have lived everywhere from Waukesha to Thiensville. None of them are any good. Janesville water is still better!

—Jeana Nightingale

On planned 53% hike for Janesville water rates: Look at your current bill and figure out how much you pay for as much fresh, clean water as you want per day. It’s not an expensive part of your daily living! Even doubled it won’t be a lot.

—David Bitter

Hopefully, they will start billing monthly rather than every three months so it doesn’t sting so bad when the bills arrive!

—Patricia Lemay Memmel

Everybody wants something until they have to pay for it. Don’t like it? Drink rainwater.

—Josh Tegt

Water will be more than cable TV. Wow. I switched to an outside antenna to rid that cost, but I guess now less showers and wear dirty clothes.

—Dale Nanstad

On parents not following traffic rules at Janesville schools: Some schools have very limited parking to pick up kids from school. It’s frustrating.

—Malyssa Schuster

As a school bus driver, I have seen some very appalling behavior by parents and people passing through the school zones. These people DO NOT CARE what the rules are, what the signs say, or how selfish, dangerous or stupid their actions are, and they never will. They are the entitled crowd who watched their parents ignore all the rules growing up and whose children are now watching them ignore the rules.

—Brenda Tollefson-Chesebro

Parents also need to teach their children to cross at crosswalks and not wherever they want. I live by an elementary school and watch parents with their kids coming out from between cars to cross the road.

—Marcy Martin

Marshall Middle School has always been awful. The kids cannot cross safely on East Milwaukee Street and Middle School Road because the drivers do not let them. There was one day this week that a car on East Milwaukee stopped so kids could cross and a truck decided to go around the stopped car. It was so scary.

—Kelley Hansen