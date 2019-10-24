From online story comments

On proposed 3 million-chicken farm in town of La Prairie: With all the mega-farms today of beef and pork, chickens are the least offensive.

—Doug Cuthill

Can’t wait! Great local family business. Excellent, efficient operators will make great neighbors!

—Nicholas Popp

Gross. Tell them no. I live in Springdale, Arkansas, where a lot of major chicken plants are, and the smell near those plants due to the massive amount of chickens is AWFUL.

—Amanda Tart

I am in full support of this! As long as they follow the state laws for erosion and water contamination. Also, they will be required to have a nutrient management plan because they will be considered a CAFO. And with a new proper facility, the smell will be less. Plus, who knows? They could package up all that manure and sell it as a natural fertilizer that is great for garden/yards.

—Laura Prentice

Please support your local small farmers. It’s inhumane how the birds are treated in something this size.

—Renae Brockman

On semitrailer truck driver arrested on fourth OWI in Clinton: How in hell is someone with three (now four) drunken driving arrests driving a semi?

—Duke Ellingson

On Janesville School Board approving 8.6% tax levy increase: Spend more money for less and less results. I would be fine with this if our test scores were improving; however, they are not. You can’t fix that by adding more money to the budget.

—David Marling

I wonder if any of the commenters here actually read the article (Wednesday) and not just the misleading headline? I know it says “...OKs an 8.6% tax levy increase,” but that does NOT mean an 8.6% increase in your property taxes. In fact, the article states that the district’s mil rate (the formula used to calculate property taxes) is actually going DOWN from last year.

—Patrick Gasper

On plan commission approving Janesville Mall site for sports complex: A sports complex that will only appeal to those who can afford to be there. What about the rest of Janesville that can’t? What is ever done for them? The south side is still without a grocery store. Everything is north.

—Ann Klesic

I think this is a fantastic idea. The proposed section of the mall (the unused department store space next to Dick’s) has both the interior space and the parking area available to fit the need.

—Nicodemas Nimmo

Hey, I live directly next to the ice arena, and I love this idea because there is not enough parking currently where the arena is. When I come home on Fridays during hockey season, I can’t even park in front of my own house because the street is flooded with cars.

—Caleb Prochazka

Awesome idea. Jets are so deserving of a new rink as well as the fans. Whoever thought this up, it’s a great way to bring more people into local sports and get more involved!

—Holly Houser

Just hoping it isn’t the same “experienced” people that did the “research” on the Milwaukee Street bridge. Just saying.

—Dave Manthei