On Milton School District disclosing that a group of students made an “offensive symbol” on a school’s gym floor: I hope the Milton School District takes this teaching opportunity to teach all of its students why the action was offensive, perhaps with a holocaust survivor or some other way to help educate. While I understand kids have to be disciplined, it’s more important that they understand. Punishment will not teach them why it was wrong. Let’s do better than that.

—Melissa Dybas

Transparency would be nice. Everybody knows what they did. What is the administration going to do about it? We don’t want names as that is against the law, but nothing in the law prevents you from telling us the repercussions for the kids that did this. I don’t like the response from the superintendent.

—Barry von Falkenstein

At the end of the day, this incident comes from the parenting of these students, not the district itself.

—Caleb Matthew

The public has absolutely every right to know how a district disciplines students overall (without naming them) and confronts alleged hate symbols on its property. For the superintendent to not expound any further on this matter and proclaim an end to dialogue is arrogant. Silence is not golden here.

—Lisa M. Bertotto Schmelz

On bullying incident reported at Parker High School: The incident as described is not bullying. It is assault, and legal action must take place. Start with a clear definition of bullying.

—Jackie King

What about the girls who were taping it and standing there watching but doing nothing? Accomplices to assault?

—Sarah M Hanson

On new cash-only medical clinic, The Doctor’s Office, opening in Janesville: Great alternative for those without insurance or with high co-pays! I hope to see more clinics opening like this in the future.

—Karrah Leigh

On Rock County Brewing Company beer being voted coolest thing made in Janesville: “BEER” is the coolest thing made in Janesville? What a shallow community we have.

—Ryan Skinner