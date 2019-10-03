From online story comments

On stadium proposal for the Beloit Snappers: Turn the diamond around so homers to right field can go into the river.

—John McMahon

Horrible location. Having no parking so people have to go downtown is a bad idea.

—Matt Paige

Downtown is the only way a new ballpark makes economics sense, and it works really well in dozens of other cities.

—Michael Roth

This is a POSITIVE for Beloit. Let’s think of all the POSITIVE aspects. I’m sure those making the investment have all their bases covered!

—Monica Koeberl Miller

They should build this and then follow in the footsteps of the Savannah Bananas (Georgia). It’s pretty crazy what they have going on down there. It’s a show with baseball happening around it.

—Chad Sheridan

On Sept. 29 story about new downtown Janesville boutique: We love being in downtown Janesville! Congratulations and welcome!

—Julie Seales

Why does every Janesville economic story still have to run on a theme of the city not being as sad and depressed as you think it is? It makes it sound desperate and detracts from this story of a lovely shop.

—Stephanie Dix Clifford

On concerns about Monterey lagoon contamination: Dredge it out and haul it to the landfill for daily cover. Yes, it will cost more. In the long run, it’s the right thing to do.

—Matt Friedhoff

Glad to see we will follow the state Department of Natural Resources requirements and not the Monterey Dam Association experts.

—Connie Kreibich Brown

Visit, just don’t touch! Sounds lovely.

—M.K. Vukovich

How did the soil tests done by Drax compare to the tests done four years ago? Those tests were before the dam was removed. I think additional testing needs to be done.

—Tony Jacobson

I’m shocked how cavalier our city manager is on this topic. Something smells very fishy, no pun intended.

—Patty Damrow Ceranski