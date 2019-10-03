From online story comments
On stadium proposal for the Beloit Snappers: Turn the diamond around so homers to right field can go into the river.
—John McMahon
- Horrible location. Having no parking so people have to go downtown is a bad idea.
—Matt Paige
- Downtown is the only way a new ballpark makes economics sense, and it works really well in dozens of other cities.
—Michael Roth
- This is a POSITIVE for Beloit. Let’s think of all the POSITIVE aspects. I’m sure those making the investment have all their bases covered!
—Monica Koeberl Miller
- They should build this and then follow in the footsteps of the Savannah Bananas (Georgia). It’s pretty crazy what they have going on down there. It’s a show with baseball happening around it.
—Chad Sheridan
On Sept. 29 story about new downtown Janesville boutique: We love being in downtown Janesville! Congratulations and welcome!
—Julie Seales
- Why does every Janesville economic story still have to run on a theme of the city not being as sad and depressed as you think it is? It makes it sound desperate and detracts from this story of a lovely shop.
—Stephanie Dix Clifford
On concerns about Monterey lagoon contamination: Dredge it out and haul it to the landfill for daily cover. Yes, it will cost more. In the long run, it’s the right thing to do.
—Matt Friedhoff
- Glad to see we will follow the state Department of Natural Resources requirements and not the Monterey Dam Association experts.
—Connie Kreibich Brown
- Visit, just don’t touch! Sounds lovely.
—M.K. Vukovich
- How did the soil tests done by Drax compare to the tests done four years ago? Those tests were before the dam was removed. I think additional testing needs to be done.
—Tony Jacobson
- I’m shocked how cavalier our city manager is on this topic. Something smells very fishy, no pun intended.
—Patty Damrow Ceranski