From online story comments
On Craig teacher showing video, “Why the rich love destroying unions”: Wow. I just watched the video. “Outrageous” and “propaganda” are mild terms for it. You can add “vulgar” as well. The lack of judgement shown by this teacher is incredible.
—Bill Sodemann
- I’m pro-union and didn’t like Gov. Scott Walker’s union-busting tactics, but this sounds like propaganda to me and absolutely should not be shown to kids and taught as facts. Indoctrinating kids and brainwashing them is bad enough in college. Keep it the heck out of the schools!
—Lance Kirchner
- This video isn’t appropriate for a classroom despite its accuracy.
—Greg Kalember
- Unfortunately, not every kid can do college. This is a great opportunity the union offers. Great pay. Great benefits. Job security. I grew up union. I married union. And I’m thankful every day for great health care and pension my union-proud family has. So big deal they showed kids an opportunity alternative to college.
—Heather Marie
- So now we use Al Jazeera as a teaching tool in our schools? What teacher thought this was appropriate?
—Irene Stewart
- So who was this teacher? He or she blatantly violated the school district policy, and it is definitely newsworthy to give us the name.
—George Northman Nagurski
On Wednesday emergency alert test via cell phone: The fact that the government can access our phones on demand like this is a scary concept and violation of our civil liberties.
—Cody Bliss
- The schools are gonna be noisy today. LOL.
—Amberley Nolan
On Sunday story, “Those left behind”: Not really interested in glorifying a drug user. It’s sad he died, but that’s what happens when you do these types of drugs.
—Gilberto Rodriguez
- This story is not about the one person. It is about many people who aren’t getting their story told. Good on The Gazette for bringing this story out there and tackling a tough issue. Now let’s work hard and keep the story out there and see if we can make a real change in getting that number down instead of just writing an edgy article to sell some papers.
—Kevin Rasmussen
- This epidemic touches so many lives. Thank you for this well-written article about the impact on those left behind.
—Pat Tully
On SHINE Medical Technologies receiving construction permits Monday: Since the original vote by the Janesville City Council took place in 2012, it’s interesting to see how long this process actually is taking, and it’s not over yet.
—Yuri Rashkin
