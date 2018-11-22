From online story comments
On readers responding to Nov. 15 photo of vacant building at 1102 Rockport Road: I have a memory of the registers being to the right when you walked in and the meat counter in the back on left. Remember our mom taking us there back in the 1960s!
—Michele Brown Schultz
- I loved that store. My great aunt and uncle lived on Pearl Street in my great grandparents’ family home. Shopped there all the time. They would give me 10 cents for an Eskimo Pie.
—Bonnie Dix
- Wasn’t that building also used for a music store at one time? If I remember correctly, we bought a piano in the late 1960s there.
—Robert Anderson
- Remember it as a Kawasaki dealership.
—Joe Brown
- I saw them pulling an awesome old car out of that building a month or two ago!
—Britany Goetz
On proposed casino for Beloit: If it does get built, local and state officials will be on hand on opening day to pat each other on the back and to receive the praise and adoration of those who have wanted this casino for years. However, when children go hungry and families are made homeless by these economic parasites that are casinos, these same politicians will continue to make self-serving speeches decrying poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth.
—William Schuldt
- Where are all the homeless in Wisconsin Dells and Madison created by the casinos? Could it be there are homeless for many other reasons? I want hard proof the casinos are at fault for creating homelessness. You know, like the hard proof of meth, heroin, crack and so on. ... I’m pretty sure this country has way bigger issues than a casino in Beloit.
—LeRoy Jackson
On GOP efforts to weaken governor’s office before Tony Evers’ inauguration: Tony Evers deserves the same treatment that Gov. Walker was given. Tony isn’t even in the office yet, and already the minority party is whining and demanding “respect.”
—Tana Fauske
- Nobody is expecting the GOP to be nice. Politics ain’t beanbags. However, the GOP behaves like a criminal syndicate. Now that their capo has been dethroned they’re scrambling to ensure the Democratic governor is politically castrated.
—Michael Connolly
- Gee, what happened back when Scott Walker was elected governor? Didn’t 13 state senators spend a couple weeks in Rockford? Oh yes, and what about the two years of protests at the Capitol? Apparently you have to be nice when a Democrat is elected but just the opposite when a Republican is elected.
—Garry K Kolberg
- They are both disgusting.
—Kathy Arciszewski
