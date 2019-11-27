From online story comments

On Rock County Supervisor Dave Homan’s concerns about climate change: Climate change is normal.

—Michael-Meaghan Fitzgerald

  • Does the ozone layer have anything to do with climate change anymore?

—Arron Reeves

  • There’s money to be had in “climate change”!

—Chris Stocks

  • Lots of intelligence in this thread.

—Kevin Rasmussen

On efforts to revamp YMCA of Northern Rock County: It is looking great! Long overdue!

—Patti Hagen

  • I’ll be happy if they can manage to get the numbers on the weight machines. Half the time, I don’t know how much I’m lifting, which is annoying as hell.

—Chloe Oestreich

  • Thank you, Chloe! Those have been ordered!

—YMCA of Northern Rock County

  • Now that their new CEO is being paid a much more reasonable salary, the Y can spend more money on improvements which they couldn’t do before due to the exorbitant pay the old CEO was getting.

—William Schuldt

  • I’m grateful to be apart of the transformation. I can still remember the summers I spent at the Y in the ’70s and ’80s.

—Andrew Sigwell

