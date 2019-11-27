From online story comments
On Rock County Supervisor Dave Homan’s concerns about climate change: Climate change is normal.
—Michael-Meaghan Fitzgerald
- Does the ozone layer have anything to do with climate change anymore?
—Arron Reeves
- There’s money to be had in “climate change”!
—Chris Stocks
- Lots of intelligence in this thread.
—Kevin Rasmussen
On efforts to revamp YMCA of Northern Rock County: It is looking great! Long overdue!
—Patti Hagen
- I’ll be happy if they can manage to get the numbers on the weight machines. Half the time, I don’t know how much I’m lifting, which is annoying as hell.
—Chloe Oestreich
- Thank you, Chloe! Those have been ordered!
—YMCA of Northern Rock County
- Now that their new CEO is being paid a much more reasonable salary, the Y can spend more money on improvements which they couldn’t do before due to the exorbitant pay the old CEO was getting.
—William Schuldt
- I’m grateful to be apart of the transformation. I can still remember the summers I spent at the Y in the ’70s and ’80s.
—Andrew Sigwell