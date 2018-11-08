From online story comments
On Rock County passing advisory referendum on legalizing recreational marijuana: Smoke ’em if ya got ’em!
—Darcia Smith
- I am so disappointed. Pot smoking is not recreation. Many more people will end up with COPD or worse, and then maybe you’ll look back and wonder why you wanted to make it legal.
—Pat Michael
- Guess you really don’t know anything about marijuana, do you, Pat Michael? Maybe if you actually did some real research, you’ll learn how wrong you are.
—Pam Holmberg
- Anyone against it needs to do some research. Big Pharma is way more detrimental on the medicinal front, and as far as recreational use goes, well, look at the effects of marijuana versus alcohol.
—Tiffany Nicole
- I don’t smoke and don’t really condone it. However, think of the tax revenue we will get from this.
—Sheri Ann Krogman
- I’m afraid Nancy Reagan was wrong about certain drugs in 1980. You can stop believing her now about weed being bad and the worse thing in the world.
—Nathan Kritz
On Rock and Walworth counties passing “dark-store loophole” advisory referendums: So this in theory will get big-box stores to pay more taxes. But then all the big-box stores will do is raise their prices, and consumers pay for the tax increase! What’s the point?
—Dale R Bennish Sr.
- Who wrote the question for this on the ballot? It was one of the most poorly written, hard-to-follow things I’ve ever seen people vote on.
—Nick Hogue
On Monterey Hotel owner Jim Grafft proposing to spend at least $114,000 on site improvements: That seems like not enough to renovate a residential kitchen these days.
—Dan Rodgers
- If it were $1,140,000, I’d be optimistic, but $114,000 won’t help a bit.
—William Schuldt
- Honestly, what is he going to do, tar the roof to protect the ground his precious cell towers are on? Seriously, this is just letting him get away with bare minimum AGAIN.
—Kevin Rasmussen
On Troy Knudson winning Rock County sheriff’s race: This is such an amazing thing for Rock County! I’ve known Troy and his family for years. Rock County picked the right man for the job!
—Allycia May Spenske
- No change, just a Bob Spoden puppet.
—Richard Rusch
- On Sears at Janesville Mall reportedly closing:
- Given the scant merchandise, even during the holidays, it’s really no surprise. But it’s sad. Penneys, Boston Store, now Sears. What
- will be left in a couple years?
—Romaine Rae Schneeberger
