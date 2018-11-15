From online story comments
On Janesville 17-year-old’s arrest in fatal Oct. 19 crash: A woman’s life ended that day. A 17-year-old’s life as he knew it also ended that day. Her family’s life will never be the same. This boy’s family will also never be the same. I think all parents of young drivers should show their kids this article (Saturday’s online version) so they know what can happen from making bad choices.
—Jennifer Bierman Sommerfeldt
- Yes, everyone made stupid mistakes as kids, but not many made a mistake so stupid, so careless, so reckless that it took someone’s life. I hope he gets plenty of time to think about it while in the state pen.
—Mathew D Husen
- Time to get the message across: Set up speed traps until the crazies learn that stupidity will cost them a very stiff fine, plus their car insurance will double. It’s a lose-lose game they will be playing.
—Gary Noonan
On Sunday story about Rock County Education and Criminal Addiction Program: Anger management is a vital part of the RECAP program. Over the years it has helped numerous individuals deal with emotions they never knew how to address without violence.
—Laurie Sprecher
On marijuana legalization: How many of you nonsupporters have even tried marijuana? You should research the history before the government got involved. The indigenous people knew the medical benefits of all the native plants and benefited from them. Marijuana has healing properties from headaches to stomach aches to muscle pain.
—Connie Peabody
- Never smoked it. Probably never will. Jack Daniels was enough of a problem. Still, end probation AGAIN. This drug has positive healing uses from the little I know, unlike my former habit of choice.
—Steven L Pease
- Let’s legalize heroin and cocaine also! LMAO. Wisconsin is foolish if they follow the pied piper.
—Dale R Bennish Sr.
On zoning violation found at second horse rescue facility in town of Janesville: Why is this such a big deal? The horses are rescued and cared for. Would they rather have them starving homeless or abused? Heaven forbid they would grant either place a permit to continue to carry out such admirable work.
—Angela Kitelinger
- There is a reason for the ordinance. Buy a farm with enough acreage to support large farm animals. Don’t complain about the law.
—Douglas Barrette
- Horses don’t make noise. They are not smelly. They don’t trespass. My neighbors’ dogs bark all day and night. I wish my neighbors had 100 horses rather than their five dogs.
—Nancy Pratt
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse