On New York firm seeking to invest $150 million in SHINE Medical Technologies: I was just saying how we need more radioisotope facilities in Janesville. That, and a Portillo’s.
—Eric Panico
On proposal to increase Janesville wastewater rates: By another $4.20? Water rates were about $50 to $70 every three months in the early 1990s. Most rates are about $200 to $250 now. Costs, maintenance and upgrades certainly haven’t tripled or quadrupled in 25-plus years. I know my wages and inflation haven’t gone up that much. It’s hogwash!
—Joe Dallman
On season-ending injury for Parker girls basketball standout Julia Hartwig: So sorry to read this! Prayers for a successful surgery and quick recovery!
—Janet Hackett Hollingshead
On Sunday editorial, “Our state’s chance to rise above tribal politics”: Notice that no one is protesting, closing down the freeways or occupying the Capitol as we saw when the Democrats lost to Scott Walker (three times).
—Tana Fauske
- Tana, did you lose 6 percent to 11 percent of your salary to Gov.-elect Tony Evers yet? If this happens at some point, I would expect that you and the folks that are in your boat are not going to be happy. Don’t worry. I wouldn’t want that to happen to you, so I would be on your side—unlike when people (such as yourself) made the teachers take the fall for the economic collapse.
—John McGregor
- Why didn’t they write this editorial eight years ago?
—Ron Knutson
- I see The Gazette is dabbling in comedy with that first paragraph.
—Patrick Weissinger
On Janesville kindergarten teacher appearing on Wheel of Fortune: We will be watching from Chicago. Good luck! The experience alone is a gift.
—Sherry A. Roberts-Janus
