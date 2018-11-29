From online story comments

On New York firm seeking to invest $150 million in SHINE Medical Technologies: I was just saying how we need more radioisotope facilities in Janesville. That, and a Portillo’s.

—Eric Panico

On proposal to increase Janesville wastewater rates: By another $4.20? Water rates were about $50 to $70 every three months in the early 1990s. Most rates are about $200 to $250 now. Costs, maintenance and upgrades certainly haven’t tripled or quadrupled in 25-plus years. I know my wages and inflation haven’t gone up that much. It’s hogwash!

—Joe Dallman

On season-ending injury for Parker girls basketball standout Julia Hartwig: So sorry to read this! Prayers for a successful surgery and quick recovery!

—Janet Hackett Hollingshead

On Sunday editorial, “Our state’s chance to rise above tribal politics”: Notice that no one is protesting, closing down the freeways or occupying the Capitol as we saw when the Democrats lost to Scott Walker (three times).

—Tana Fauske

  • Tana, did you lose 6 percent to 11 percent of your salary to Gov.-elect Tony Evers yet? If this happens at some point, I would expect that you and the folks that are in your boat are not going to be happy. Don’t worry. I wouldn’t want that to happen to you, so I would be on your side—unlike when people (such as yourself) made the teachers take the fall for the economic collapse.

—John McGregor

  • Why didn’t they write this editorial eight years ago?

—Ron Knutson

  • I see The Gazette is dabbling in comedy with that first paragraph.

—Patrick Weissinger

On Janesville kindergarten teacher appearing on Wheel of Fortune: We will be watching from Chicago. Good luck! The experience alone is a gift.

—Sherry A. Roberts-Janus

