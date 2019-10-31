From online story comments
On paying for a new Janesville indoor sports complex: $30 million for this so we can have a semi-pro hockey team? We already have adequate facilities for our residents to skate. We don’t need to spend this kind of money on this stuff. Fixing our roads is needed much more.
—Mike Charnecki
- The indoor sports complex would service FAR, FAR more than the Janesville Jets.
—Mason Lyttle
- The city will want taxpayers to kick in as much as an extra $80 a year every year for 30 years to fund this project. And that doesn’t include the increase due to operating deficits for its first five years at least. If ever there were a project that the city should put to referendum, this is it!
—William Schuldt
- Let those who are going to use it pay for it.
—Wayne W. Wollslair
On city wanting DOT to open one lane on unfinished Milwaukee Street bridge: Just let them finish the job.
—Shane Alan Easton
- It’s unfortunate that the weather has delayed this project as much as it has. With the new hotel and businesses on the other side of the river, it would be good to get the bridge open, even if only partially.
—Josh Siedschlag
- I think it would be quicker if I just built a new one next to it out of Popsicle sticks and toothpicks.
—Kevin Rasmussen