From online story comments

On Janesville reopening Section 8 waiting list: Why are the hours only during the work day, forcing a choice between an unpaid day or signing up for the benefit?

—Kelli Gunn

On woman charged with prostitution after showing up at wrong address: Obviously high IQ is not a requirement for prostitution.

—Heidi Phetteplace

On proposal to increase pay for private attorneys serving as public defenders: The article (“Walworth county officials join push to raise nation’s lowest defense lawyer pay”) says that raising these fees for lawyers is a tough sell. Well, yeah! $40 an hour may seem like starvation wages to most lawyers, but most of the rest of us would be happy to get that much. And since we taxpayers pay these lawyers, you’d think they’d realize just how much more they’re getting than all those regular Janes and Joes who pay them out of their $15 a hour income (and perhaps be just a bit grateful rather than whine for more).

—William Schuldt

On Janesville’s Memorial Day parade: A wonderful parade to remember those who gave all. Thank you to everyone who participated and made it out in the rain.

—Sam Liebert

On World Health Organization recognizing gaming addiction as a disease: It’s similar to alcoholism and drug addiction. They can’t stop, and they lose relationships. Playing games takes over your mind completely.

—Sabrina Rusch