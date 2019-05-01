From online story comments
On Milton Superintendent Tim Schigur and Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz resigning: So these two have “magnanimously” deigned to step down for the good of the children. Well, gee, thanks! But let’s not overlook the fact that, in the opinions of many, they should have been fired.
—William Schuldt
- Obviously it was time for a change. Time to move on!
—Cindy Richards Clegg
- Good for them. Hope they find success wherever their career paths lead them. I certainly would have a hard time in a community this toxic toward schools and administration.
—Thomas Kavanaugh
- Now where is Milton School Board member Tom Westrick’s resignation?
—Annette Nagle
- This is very sad. They are good people who have been put through the wringer. A great loss for our community.
—Karen Kleimenhagen-Reed
- My God, these are people with families you are talking about. Most of you don’t even know what you’re talking about. Have some decency.
—Julie Ann Balch Kaas
On state Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, co-authoring bill that would eliminate vaccination waivers based solely on personal beliefs: It will make people fight. Moms should be able to know what is best for their own children.
—Sandy Wauchop
- When your personal beliefs based on debunked misinformation spread by ignorant celebrities and social media infringe on my health and the physical well being of society, you lose. Vaccines save lives. Period!
—Rachel Dickinson
- If you don’t want to vaccinate your kid, you better have medical evidence showing why you can’t vaccinate. If you don’t vaccinate for any other reason, you’re just stupid. If my child can’t bring peanut butter to school, yours can’t bring the measles.
—Grant Milks
- If you actually think you know what’s better for your kid than a licensed medical professional, you need to not have a kid.
—Ian Daly
- Yeah, maybe next we can force sterilization of all the idiots that think that forcing any medical procedure on anyone is OK!?
—Chelsea Ward
On defendant claiming free speech defense in disorderly conduct case: All the Facebook lawyers are going to have a field day with this one.
—Kevin Rasmussen
- You can have freedom of speech all you want. Just know that it also comes with consequences. In most of his videos, he is harassing them. They have a right to not be harassed.
—Amanda Oldfield
- I hope he wins. Free speech is free speech. Period. Perhaps all who disagree should pick up a copy of the Bill of Rights.
—Adam Peters
- How is this obstruction or disorderly if our president can go on defamation spurts on Twitter and at rallies? And talk about how he would like it if someone punched someone else? Same thing, smaller audience.
—Janisch Kenny
- There’s differences between freedom of speech and harassment. Just check your terms of service for Twitter, Facebook or any other media platform. Yes, you can say mean, derogatory things to people, even cops. There is a limit to those protections though.
—Jeffrey Lee
