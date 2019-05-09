On plans to put Rock County offices in former Pick 'n Save on south side: Seems like a good move overall, a plus for the south side.  County employees are paid pretty decent, and they’re going to go to local restaurants for lunch, gas stations, etc. The old human service buildings by the jail have outlived their purpose, and this move will help consolidate under one roof.

--Sam Liebert

  • We need a grocery store. So tired of Janesville not even considering what the people on the south side need. The south side is a nice place to live and raise a family. It's not a dump like many people think.

--Cindy Polglaze Petrick

  • So much for a grocery store going back in there.

--Connie Peabody

  • Everyone is hollering about "make it a grocery store." There have been at least four grocery stores on that side of town over the past 40 years, and they have all gone out of business. Maybe that has something to do with why they aren't opening another one!

--Darcy Phiffer

  • Indoor skate park for the youth would have been cool.

--Andrew Benson

On the "felony lane gang" spotted in Janesville: They were in a gold Cadillac Sunday headed towards Evansville. I seen them.

--Shannel Nathan Sarabia

On tick/Lyme disease season returning: Found one crawling up my shin hairs 1 a.m. this morning.

--Joe Brown

  • My husband had one latched on to his stomach last night.

--Meredith Lea Jacobson

  • I have already pulled about 20 ticks off of my dogs, which are treated. They are going to be worse than last year, I believe.

--Brenda May

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.