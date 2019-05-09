On plans to put Rock County offices in former Pick 'n Save on south side: Seems like a good move overall, a plus for the south side. County employees are paid pretty decent, and they’re going to go to local restaurants for lunch, gas stations, etc. The old human service buildings by the jail have outlived their purpose, and this move will help consolidate under one roof.

--Sam Liebert

We need a grocery store. So tired of Janesville not even considering what the people on the south side need. The south side is a nice place to live and raise a family. It's not a dump like many people think.

--Cindy Polglaze Petrick

So much for a grocery store going back in there.

--Connie Peabody

Everyone is hollering about "make it a grocery store." There have been at least four grocery stores on that side of town over the past 40 years, and they have all gone out of business. Maybe that has something to do with why they aren't opening another one!

--Darcy Phiffer

Indoor skate park for the youth would have been cool.

--Andrew Benson

On the "felony lane gang" spotted in Janesville: They were in a gold Cadillac Sunday headed towards Evansville. I seen them.

--Shannel Nathan Sarabia

On tick/Lyme disease season returning: Found one crawling up my shin hairs 1 a.m. this morning.

--Joe Brown

My husband had one latched on to his stomach last night.

--Meredith Lea Jacobson

I have already pulled about 20 ticks off of my dogs, which are treated. They are going to be worse than last year, I believe.

--Brenda May