From online story comments
On Janesville police enforcing order to temporarily close restaurant over coronavirus concerns: It’s public safety. If y’all ask me to stay home and stay away from others, you don’t have to ask me twice.
—Kevin Bernier
- The only good I can think should come from this is a drop in DWI arrests.
—Betty Huber Shaw
- Way to spend your time, JPD. I better not see more than 10 of you at a crime scene, or you’re getting fined.
—Joshua Messier
- So the people that can’t go to the bar or restaurant are all still going to Walmart, Woodman’s, gas stations, etc.? So what are we solving here?
—Mark Rimnac
- Freedom of assembly. If people want to go, they are allowed to go.
—Justin Olson
- Justin Olson, not under an emergency situation and court orders. Our freedoms are limited and curtailed. You are more than welcome to ignore it and go to jail, though.
—Cameron McNeil
- The media is making this whole COVID-19 a bigger deal than it has to be. If people stopped overreacting and practiced basic hygiene, there wouldn’t be such a big problem. It’s funny how most adults claim they are mature, but look at this now: People are fighting over small things.
—Joshua Banasik
- GREAT! No more loud-mouth smokers congregating in front of the bar across the street from me. The less noise, the better.
—Jennifer Shaw
- Does everyone blaming the local police department for upholding a state mandate understand that they don’t have a choice?
—Hunter Acosta
- There are more important things to be doing than this. I understand there is a threat and the situation is scary. However, protecting the roadways and responding to 911 calls is far more important.
—Erica Wittig Dvoratchek
- Truckers depend on restaurants to eat. They need to eat to keep doing their jobs delivering all the food and toilet paper.
—Audra Snyder
- Hang in there, folks! We will all get through this!
—Michele Brown Schultz
On Evansville School District deciding to pay school staff during COVID-19 shutdown: This shouldn’t have even been something to consider. Of course you still pay them!
—Jake Herden
- They should be paid. Many of them are finding ways to help their students even if they’re not in school.
—Stacy Norton
On Rock County coronavirus testing: The real question is how many tests have been conducted? I know of Rock County residents being refused testing. Of course your number of confirmed cases is going to be low or zero if testing is low or zero.
—Jennifer Rodefer
- Negative tests are a false sense of safety. Maybe they were tested too soon, or maybe they were exposed right after the test. Do your part. Be responsible. #flattenthecurve
—Katie Krantz